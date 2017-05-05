GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorderGE
GE made a cool, multifunctional lamp with built-in Amazon Alexa.
It actually announced the light in December, but now we know it will be called C by GE Sol. It’s part of GE’s C-branded line of smart lights. We also now know that it will cost $199.99 when it starts shipping in September. But, if you preorder it now, you can get it for $160. There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability. We've contacted GE for more details and will let you know.
- Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device
- Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror
The Sol is a 60-watt equivalent light. It features a circular LED light and doubles as a hands-free voice assistant and Bluetooth speaker. It can also act like a clock. GE said you can "enable a clock function that puts illumination around the ring where clock hands would go in a traditional clock". And, like most smart lights today, it can be set to use either a warmer or cooler light.
GE has claimed Sol is the first Amazon Alexa-embedded lighting product. If this sort of thing interests you, preorder it now and take advantage of the limited-time, 20-per cent discount.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorder
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
- GE's new Sol smart lamp comes with Alexa, now available to preorder
- Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through Siri
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror
- Google Wifi review: Whole home internet coverage done right
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart wants to make oral care sexy with connected toothbrush
- Amazon Alexa finally lets you control the colour of lights with your voice
- Google Wifi's latest feature isn't going to make your kid very happy
- 7 best Google Home compatible devices you can buy today
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- What is HDR, what TVs and devices support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- This new kit from Google adds voice commands to your Raspberry Pi
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
- Which Roku media streamer is best for you? All the options explained
Comments