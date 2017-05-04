Does this leak prove Motorola is working on a new Android tablet?

Motorola might soon surprise us all with a new Android tablet.

According to Android Police, which spoke to unnamed source, Motorola is making a new Android tablet. A leaked screenshot from the tablet reveals it will feature a "productivity mode" that allows you to quickly "switch between apps by tapping the app icon in the navigation bar.” The image also shows the navigation bar groups on-screen buttons to the left, and an app drawer icon to the right of the controls.

To close the side-by-side apps, you long-press the app icon and drag it upwards. As noted by 9to5Google, this exact way to close apps, as well as the appearance of the navigations buttons, is already available on Lenovo’s tablet skin found on newer devices such as the Yoga Book. However, the switch to enable/disable the productivity mode is all new, it seems. Keep in mind Lenovo bought Motorola in 2014.

Also, there hasn't been any major Android tablet update in a long while, so this Lenovo-Moto tablet would be especially welcomed by Android lovers. It supposedly has a “premium look and feel" and screen size that's somewhere between 9 to 10 inches (diagonal). Although there weren't any technical specs mentioned, it's been said that cellular connectivity might be offered in at least one model of the tablet.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this Moto tablet.