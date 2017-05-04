Reactions everywhere: Now you can 'sad' or 'wow' on FB comments

Facebook just gave you another way to express yourself.

The platform already allows you to interact and engage in a number of ways, whether you want to go live or broadcast a story, and now you can “sad” or “wow” on not only posts and individual message chats but also comments. Facebook said it's "heard from people" who would "like more ways to show their reaction in conversations on Facebook". So, now, reactions are everywhere.

The move comes one month after Facebook added reactions to Messenger. The feature was originally introduced for comments, allowing you to "love", "haha", "wow", "sad", "angry", and of course "like" interactions on posts. In other words, gone are the days when we used words to express a reaction. Long live emoji! To add a reaction, hover over the Like button, and you'll see the default options of six.

The feature is rolling out now on the desktop version of Facebook. If you don’t see it yet, be patient. We don't know yet when the feature will be available for mobile users, but in the meantime, check out our full-fledged guide on Facebook Reactions. Oh, yes. We're serious.

