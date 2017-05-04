EE will now let you use your phone abroad for free

EE will now let you use your phone abroad for freeThe Independent
EE has made a rather timely announcement to say its customers will be able to use their current tariff abroad, for free, from 15 June 2017. That is coincidentally the same date that EU roaming charges are abolished.
Customers on both pay monthly and pay as you go customers will be able to take advantage of the new rules in 47 European countries. The countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Monaco, Switzerland Jersey and Guernsey.
If you're venturing to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia or New Zealand this year, then you can sign up to a new 4GEE Max plan to let you use your tariff as you would in the UK. EE's 4GEE Max plans promise "generous data allowances and the fastest speeds in the UK". Speeds in other countries will most likely vary.
If you have a holiday booked before 15 June, or plan to go away, you can sign up to a new plan from 10 May to start reaping the benefits early.
Rival mobile operator Three has been offering free use of your regular tariff abroad for some time on its Feel At Home plans, and Tesco Mobile offers a similar service as part of its Home From Home plans.
