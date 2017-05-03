Seriously: Amazon should make the Fire Phone for Kids

Everyone remembers the Amazon Fire Phone and probably not for the right reasons. It was 2014, smartphones were superhot, but the Fire Phone didn't catch on. In fact, it was unilaterally derided, and its light only burned about a year before it was extinguished.

So the Fire Phone for adults sucked, leaving a Fire Stick, plenty of Fire Tablets, Kindle and the recent darling, the Echo, to continue the Amazon hardware story. But seriously, now would be a great time for Amazon to launch the Fire Phone for Kids.

We don't mean the whole Fire Phone experience, but we mean extract the goodness from the Fire for Kids story and inject it into a phone. A lot has happened in the last few years that puts Amazon in a great position when it comes to providing content for kids through its Fire Tablets, but also through the Fire for Kids/FreeTime experience that's now expanding to more Android devices.

One of the great things about this experience is control. More and more, we get the sense that Amazon has considered how families will share content, share Amazon accounts and control devices and content.

In working to ensure that parents are happy that kids get access to appropriate content on a Fire Tablet, Amazon are also laying the foundations for applying that to the next device, the smartphone, by giving parents confidence in the services that Amazon offers.

While providing an entertainment device is one thing - and well executed with regards to Kindles and Fire Tablets - the biggest question that parents are likely to face from children getting older is whether they can have their own phone.

It's something we get asked here at Pocket-lint a lot - what phone should I buy for my kid?

The answer, generally, goes along the lines of something that's not too expensive, because it's likely to get dropped, lost and might get stolen. But at the same time, there's a very good reason for giving your phone a child, especially as they become more independent, heading off to school on their own, or are spending more time at other people's houses.

Let's also not forget that smartphones are pretty much the centre of the universe these days and knowing how to use one is becoming a life skill.

At the same time you don't want to be handing over a device that gives unilateral access to the whole world of evil that smartphones offer. There are lots of ways to restrict or manage phones, but with Amazon building itself a great reputation for considering kids, this marriage makes sense, it's a natural evolution of what's already happening.

An Amazon phone for kids could saves parents a headache, because you could manage this phone in the same way you might manage a Kindle or Fire Tablet, you just have the shift the emphasis away from buying stuff from Amazon (which is what the original Fire Phone felt as though it was designed for) and into the realms of this being a safe device to choose as the first phone for your kids.

Sure, some parents will have weaned their kids on an iPad and send them off to school with the latest iPhone, but Amazon has a lot to offer: a phone designed for the rough treatment kids will subject it to, access to safe and secure apps, access to content to read and watch from Amazon's huge library and a dab of Alexa so that you, the parent, can ask your Echo where your child is.

Doesn't that sound like something that should happen?

