Amazon FreeTime for kids comes to Android phones and tablets

Amazon's child-friendly content portal, Amazon FreeTime, is now available as an app from the Google Play Store, making it available on Android phones and tablets. FreeTime is already available as a service on Amazon's own Fire and Fire Kids Edition tablets, but this is the first time it's been available on a phone.

FreeTime gives access to over 40,000 YouTube videos, hand-selected websites and full parental controls to make sure children stay safe when they're surfing online or watching videos. Everything that's made available to view through the app is age appropriate, so parents can be safe in the knowledge that their kids are only viewing the content they should be.

For further peace of mind, parents can personally select books, videos, apps and games to add to available content within the FreeTime app. The Learn First feature will hide access to various types of content until daily educational goals are met, and Bedtime will automatically prevent access to the FreeTime app at night, and will only be accessible in the morning at a time set by parents.

Extra content from third-party content partners can be yours for a $2.99/month subscription fee as part of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Brands including Disney, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, PBS Kids, HarperCollins and Simon&Schuster have all provided videos and books to the Unlimited service.

A recently introduced feature for Amazon's Fire tablets has made the jump to Android too. Discussion Cards help parents to interact with their children, based on the content they've viewed. They provide open ended questions to ask children and get them thinking and talking about what they've seen.

Amazon FreeTime for Android is currently only available in the US, but we'll keep an eye out to see if and when it will be available in the UK.