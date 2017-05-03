OnePlus 5 confirmed following official teaser from CEO
OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has posted a picture on his Chinese Weibo account that confirms a new OnePlus smartphone is on the way. The image shows cartoon workers putting together a phone, and it's accompanied by OnePlus' usual hashtag of Never Settle.
What the official teaser doesn't give away is the name of the phone. Logic would suggest it will be called the OnePlus 4, following the OnePlus 3T released in 2016. However the number 4 is considered unlucky in China, so it's thought the next phone will go straight to OnePlus 5.
The official teaser also doesn't give away any specifications or features, but a recently leaked render of the phone, and what are thought to be official shots from the camera, confirm a dual rear camera setup. Having a dual rear camera will help the OnePlus 4 / 5 to really compete with the very best flagships that 2017 has offered us so far.
The render of the phone also showed no obvious rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which suggests it will be on the front. Some reports are claiming it will be embedded into the screen, although we'll have to wait and see whether this rumour comes to fruition.
- OnePlus 5 confirmed to have dual rear camera, possible embedded fingerprint sensor
- OnePlus' next flagship killer might have a killer camera, leak suggests
Finally, even though the teaser is official and lets us know a new phone is on the way, it doesn't say when we can expect to see it. Previous OnePlus phones have been launched in June, so that's our best guess right now.
Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: What was announced and can you still watch Galaxy Unpacked 2017?
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Samsung Galaxy S8: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Moto G5 Plus review: A big dose of premium, without the prohibitive price tag
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- Lenovo P2 review: All the battery you could ever need
- OnePlus 5 confirmed following official teaser from CEO
- Samsung Pay UK launch just two weeks away? 16 May leaked
- LG G6 mini leaked with 5.4-inch screen for those who prefer smaller handsets
- OnePlus' next flagship killer might have a killer camera, leaks hint
- Latest HTC U 11 leak shows almost everything the phone will feature
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Google Pixel 2: What do we want to see?
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- Moto G5 Plus review: A big dose of premium, without the prohibitive price tag
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- Doctor Who Knock Knock episode offers spooky binaural soundtrack that will freak you out
- Lenovo P2 review: All the battery you could ever need
- Prey: Release date, videos, formats and everything you need to know
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device looking to take down the MacBook
- OnePlus 5 confirmed following official teaser from CEO
- Best Beats headphones: Which Beats are right for you?
- Loewe Bild 9 is £6,990 of pure TV beauty
Comments