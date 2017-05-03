OnePlus 5 confirmed following official teaser from CEO

OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has posted a picture on his Chinese Weibo account that confirms a new OnePlus smartphone is on the way. The image shows cartoon workers putting together a phone, and it's accompanied by OnePlus' usual hashtag of Never Settle.

What the official teaser doesn't give away is the name of the phone. Logic would suggest it will be called the OnePlus 4, following the OnePlus 3T released in 2016. However the number 4 is considered unlucky in China, so it's thought the next phone will go straight to OnePlus 5.

The official teaser also doesn't give away any specifications or features, but a recently leaked render of the phone, and what are thought to be official shots from the camera, confirm a dual rear camera setup. Having a dual rear camera will help the OnePlus 4 / 5 to really compete with the very best flagships that 2017 has offered us so far.

The render of the phone also showed no obvious rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which suggests it will be on the front. Some reports are claiming it will be embedded into the screen, although we'll have to wait and see whether this rumour comes to fruition.

Finally, even though the teaser is official and lets us know a new phone is on the way, it doesn't say when we can expect to see it. Previous OnePlus phones have been launched in June, so that's our best guess right now.