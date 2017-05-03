Loewe Bild 9 is £6,990 of pure TV beauty

Loewe Bild 9 is £6,990 of pure TV beautyLoewe
- 4K HDR screen with Dolby Vision and HLG
- Optional speakers available from August
- Prices start at £6,990
If you're ready to replace your current TV and only the prettiest, most expensive screens will make their way onto your shopping list, there are only a few brands you need turn to. One would be Bang & Olufsen, and other would be Loewe. The German TV manufacturer is known for its striking, gorgeous designs and the Bild 9 is the latest testament to that fact.
Its minimalist design that takes its fair share of inspiration from the Bauhaus movement of the 1920s, is the work of German-born designer Bodo Sperlein. The Bild 9 can be placed in any one of three positions: standing, wall-mounted or table-mounted. Whichever position you choose, the Bild 9 could be seen as floating, and the fact all cables are hidden within the frame only add to the illusion.
But even though the design may be inspired by yesteryear, everything else about the Bild 9 is as up-to-date as you could imagine. Taking centre stage is either a 55-inch or 65-inch 4K HDR OLED panel, that supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Hybrid Log Gamma. All of which means no matter what content you throw at the Bild 9, it will be able to handle it.
Sound should be good too, thanks to a 120 Watt integrated soundbar that only appears when you turn the TV on and scurries off out of sight when you turn it off. To really enhance the sound, Loewe will release Klang 9 speakers in August this year for £4,990, that will match the styling and colour finishes of the Bild 9.
- What is Dolby Vision? Dolby's very own HDR TV tech explained
- What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
- What is HDR, what TVs and devices support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
As with some other Loewe TVs, the Bild 9 has a 1TB hard drive built-in, meaning you can record content straight to the TV without the need for a separate box. Although should you want to hook your own kit up, you're generously given four HDMI inputs and three USB.
The Loewe Bild 9 is available now in gold or graphite colour finishes for £6,990 for the 55-inch, or £8,990 for the 65-inch.
Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: 9002 OLED, 7502, 6482 and 6412 compared
Panasonic 4K HDR choices for 2017: EZ1002, EZ952, EX750, EX700, EX600 compared
Samsung 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: QLED Q9F, Q8C, Q7C and Q7F compared
Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: A1 OLED, ZD9, XE94, XE93, XE90, XE85, XE80...
- Loewe Bild 9 is £6,990 of pure TV beauty
- Doctor Who Knock Knock episode offers spooky binaural soundtrack that will freak you out
- Video referees will be used at 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- Upcoming TV shows on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon and Now TV you must not miss
- LG OLED TV 2017 explored: Wallpaper, G7, E7, C7 and B7 compared
- Channel 4 puts you into personalised Alien: Covenent trailer, Foster's and Ronseal ads
- Samsung The Frame TV will cost €2199 when it launches in May, looks like artwork
- Amazon Video is the first to support Samsung's HDR10 Plus standard
- How to watch F1 2017 in 4K Ultra HD
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Lenovo P2 review: All the battery you could ever need
- HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 S
- Moto G5 Plus review: A big dose of premium, without the prohibitive price tag
- Prey: Release date, videos, formats and everything you need to know
- F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's Cup
- LG G6 mini leaked with 5.4-inch screen for those who prefer smaller handsets
- Best GPS running watch: The best sports watches to buy today
Comments