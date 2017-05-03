Loewe Bild 9 is £6,990 of pure TV beauty

If you're ready to replace your current TV and only the prettiest, most expensive screens will make their way onto your shopping list, there are only a few brands you need turn to. One would be Bang & Olufsen, and other would be Loewe. The German TV manufacturer is known for its striking, gorgeous designs and the Bild 9 is the latest testament to that fact.

Its minimalist design that takes its fair share of inspiration from the Bauhaus movement of the 1920s, is the work of German-born designer Bodo Sperlein. The Bild 9 can be placed in any one of three positions: standing, wall-mounted or table-mounted. Whichever position you choose, the Bild 9 could be seen as floating, and the fact all cables are hidden within the frame only add to the illusion.

But even though the design may be inspired by yesteryear, everything else about the Bild 9 is as up-to-date as you could imagine. Taking centre stage is either a 55-inch or 65-inch 4K HDR OLED panel, that supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Hybrid Log Gamma. All of which means no matter what content you throw at the Bild 9, it will be able to handle it.

Sound should be good too, thanks to a 120 Watt integrated soundbar that only appears when you turn the TV on and scurries off out of sight when you turn it off. To really enhance the sound, Loewe will release Klang 9 speakers in August this year for £4,990, that will match the styling and colour finishes of the Bild 9.

As with some other Loewe TVs, the Bild 9 has a 1TB hard drive built-in, meaning you can record content straight to the TV without the need for a separate box. Although should you want to hook your own kit up, you're generously given four HDMI inputs and three USB.

The Loewe Bild 9 is available now in gold or graphite colour finishes for £6,990 for the 55-inch, or £8,990 for the 65-inch.