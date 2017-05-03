HTC Vive's new ergonomic headstrap is now out, offers audio integration

HTC Vive's new ergonomic headstrap is now out, offers audio integrationHTC
The HTC Vive headset is about to get a lot more comfortable.
The HTC Vive's original, basic headstrap does what it's supposed to do, but it's not exactly comfy to wear or as good as the headstrap found on rival headsets. However, starting 6 June, you can upgrade the HTC Vive's headstrap. You just have to purchase HTC's new Deluxe Audio Strap. It's basically a ergonomic head-mount accessory that's a mix between the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR headset's mounting kits.
This new headstrap adds integrated headphones in order to offer more convenient audio - rather than having to use your own headphones. This feature fixes one of the minor concerns we highlighted in our HTC Vive review. There's also a new size-adjusting dial, so you can easily change the fit of the headstrap, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your personal VR experience.
More rigid and durable than the current headstrap, this new bit of kit should ensure comfortable gaming and comes with a hinge to allow you to quickly remove the headset without taking the whole thing off. It promises a more ergonomic cradle for your head and is designed provide an even more immersive experience on top of what the basic HTC Vive headset can offer, HTC said.
The Deluxe Audio Strap is a $100 add-on that HTC announced at the beginning of the year alongside the Vive Tracker, a small gadget designed to be added to any real-world object so it can be used as a controller for games - this could be anything from gloves to fire hoses.
While the Deluxe Audio Strap is out now in the US (no word on UK pricing yet), the Tracker should be available "later in the year".
