HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 SHP
Microsoft revealed it was working with hardware partners to develop Windows 10 S devices, and now we know which ones.
HP and Acer are the first two hardware partners to announce Windows 10 S-powered laptops. That means these laptops run the new, locked-down version of Windows 10 that meant for students. The two companies actually just announced new versions of existing laptops. Nothing physical about the devices have changed; they merely run Windows 10 S and have cheaper price tags to boot.
HP’s new ProBook x360 Education Edition has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 display), Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It costs $329 with full Windows 10, but the Windows 10 S version is currently on sale for $299. Acer’s new TravelMate Spin B1 Convertible is a touchscreen laptop with an 11.6-inch (1080p) display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
In other words, it's just like HP's laptop, but it comes with a touchscreen and a stylus. Normally priced at $399.99, it's now $299. These affordable price tags will undoubtedly help Microsoft compete with inexpensive Chromebooks found in many classrooms today.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 S
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 S
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device looking to take down the MacBook
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
- Acer Switch 5 preview: The silent Surface killer?
- Acer Predator Triton 700 preview: A gaming great is born?
- Acer's all-new Aspire laptop line is affordable and suits everyday needs
- Acer debuts new 2-in-1s in Switch 3 and 5, and all-new Swift notebooks
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?
- Moto G5 Plus review: A big dose of premium, without the prohibitive price tag
- You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S8, including smart select and smart capture
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Latest HTC U 11 leak shows almost everything the phone will feature
- LG G6 mini leaked with 5.4-inch screen for those who prefer smaller handsets
Comments