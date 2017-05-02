Microsoft Surface Laptop vs Apple MacBook (2016) vs Apple MacBook Pro (2016): What's the difference?

Microsoft has introduced a new Surface-branded device - and it runs a new version of Windows 10.

Called Surface Laptop, it's a premium device designed to rival the 12-inch MacBook. So, with that in mind, we pitted the Surface Laptop against the MacBook as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro -- because why not? If you're considering the Surface Laptop, you're probably also eyeing both of Apple's compact laptops. But which one is best for you and your lifestyle? Well, we've figured it so you don't have to.

Surface Laptop: Metal, plastic, and fabric body available in different colours

MacBook: Aluminium construction available in four different colours

MacBook Pro: Aluminium construction with OLED Touch Bar

Microsoft's Surface Laptop is available in four colours (burgundy, platinum, cobalt blue, and graphite gold). Its emphasis is on manufacturing skill, with metal, plastic, and the Alcantara fabric deck coming together to give you a premium product. It includes a Mini DisplayPort, full-size USB 3.0 port, and Surface Connect for extendibility. It weighs 2.76 pounds with the following dimensions: 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches.

Apple's 12-inch MacBook has a "highly recyclable aluminum enclosure" available in rose gold, space gray, gold, and silver colours. The MacBook only comes with a USB Type-C connection for power and external use. However, many third-party accessories and dongles are now available. It weighs 2.03 pounds and has a tapered thickness with the following dimensions: 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14-0.52 inches.

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro introduces a Touch Bar OLED panel, which replaces the function keys on the keyboard. They dynamically change depending on what you're doing. There's also Touch ID in the power button, allowing for Apple Pay and logging in. It comes with come with two USB Type-C connections and weighs 3.02 pounds with the following dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches.

In terms of size, the Surface Laptop is thicker and heavier than the 12-inch MacBook but not the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It also has as many colour options as the 12-inch MacBook, and although it doesn't have an aluminium unibody construction, it does have a premium blend of materials. All three laptops offer a 3.5mm headset jack and at least some way for you to hook up external peripherals.

Surface Laptop: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 pixels, 201ppi, touchscreen

201ppi, touchscreen MacBook: 12-inch, 2305 x 1440 pixels, 226ppi

MacBook Pro: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 227ppi

The Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 resolution PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio). It's touch-enabled with 3.4 million pixels for a sharp picture, and Microsoft is claiming it is the thinnest LCD touchscreen you'll find on any device. As it comes with touch, you also get support for Surface Pen, meaning you can craft, sketch, annotate, edit, and do whatever else you want using a stylus.

The MacBook has 12-inch LED backlit display with IPS technology. Its resolution is 2304 x 1440 (226ppi) and it features a 16:10 aspect ratio. The MacBook Pro offers a conventional 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 227ppi, and a 8:5 aspect ratio. Neither Apple laptop offers a touchscreen, though the MacBook Pro does come with a Touch Bar OLED panel instead of a function key row.

The Surface Laptop's display isn't as sharp as the 12-inch MacBook or 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it is touchscreen, which might not matter to most people, though we imagine students will love the ability to use a pen to sketch and annotate. As for which display looks better, it's difficult to judge without getting them side-by-side. We'll keep you posted when we have a chance to review the new Surface Laptop.

All three offer Intel Core i5 and i7 options

Surface Laptop offers Intel HD 620 or Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

MacBook offers Intel HD Graphics 515

MacBook Pro offers Intel Iris Graphics 540 or Graphics 550

The Surface Laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs. Graphics-wise, it has Intel HD 620 or Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. Impressively, Microsoft says you'll get 14.5 hours of battery life. It's also claimed that when the lid is closed and the laptop is in standby, it will drain no battery. It will be available with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM, with an option of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD for storage.

The 12-inch MacBook also has Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs with Intel HD Graphics 515, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers the same but with Intel Iris Graphics 540 or Intel Iris Graphics 550. Both laptops promise 10 hours of battery life with casual web use.

So, because the Surface Laptop runs the latest Intel hardware (Kaby Lake versus Skylake), it should theoretically outpace both Apple laptops in terms of performance and graphics, though we'd have to test the Surface Laptop first before we can make a final conclusion. It also beats both laptops when it comes to battery life, offering up nearly five hours more plus a no-draining when in standby feature.

Both MacBooks run the latest MacOS software

Surface Laptop comes with the Windows 10 S OS

Last summer, Apple pushed out MacOS Sierra with some useful new features. They can speed up how you work and find things, as well as help you save space on your precious hard drive. Perhaps the biggest new feature is Siri, which is just as useful as it is on iPhone. The new Messages app has also been revamped to make it more compatible with the all-new iOS 10 Messages app. Both MacBooks run Sierra.

Surface Laptop runs Windows 10 S, a fully functional version of Windows that is meant to run smoothly on all hardware. The big catch is that it's designed to only run verified apps from the Windows Store. You will not be able to download apps online and install them, so this version is sandboxed. But there aren't any hardware restrictions on Windows 10 S, so again, it can run across a full range of devices.

While Windows 10 S can only run verified apps from the Windows Store, you can download and run anything you want on either MacBook. That's a huge advantage. But keep in mind Microsoft is targeting students with the Surface Laptop, and it's giving them the ability to use Office apps. It's not trying to go after professionals who consistently need to use powerful apps.

Surface Laptop: $999 (Core i5) or $2,199 (i7)

MacBook: $1,299 (256GB)

MacBook Pro: $1,799 (256GB)

The Surface Laptop is a real challenger to the 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with a range of ports including a 3.5mm headphone socket, USB 3.0, SD card slot, and mini DisplayPort, rather than just a USB-Type C connection, and it's available in many colours with a premium finishes. It also has full, crisp touchscreen and runs the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs with top-notch graphics.

Plus, it's cheaper than both laptops. We'd probably say it sits somewhere between the MacBook and MacBook Pro when it comes to design, and for power, it really does give the MacBook Pro a run for its money, especially when you factor in battery life. Surface Laptop is also compatible with existing Surface accessories, like the Dial and Pen. The only downside it has is the Windows 10 S operating system.

At the end of the day, if you want total control of your device and what you can run on it, you should get one of Apple's laptops instead of the new Surface Laptop. But if you're a student who wants a robust, sleek, and affordable PC that can run select programs in Microsoft's Windows stores, then go with the Surface Laptop. It's just a matter of deciding what type of user you are and what you want from a laptop.