Samsung Pay UK launch just two weeks away? 16 May leaked

Samsung Pay UK launch just two weeks away? 16 May leakedPocket-lint
Samsung Pay has been promised for the UK for over a year with nary a sniff but the end might now be in sight. It will reportedly launch in a couple of weeks time, with a 16 May date being allegedly revealed... by Samsung itself.
Although there's no confirmation that the contactless payment service will be released soon, two sources have popped up to suggest so. And they are purportedly from Samsung's own websites and staff.
Two separate conversations said to be with Samsung's customer services mention that Samsung Pay will be available from 16 May. Another source, found on a Samsung site, confirms that it is in the pipeline and that partnerships with HSBC, Nationwide and AMEX ensure their cards will be supported.
SamMobile was sent the two conversations by one of its readers.
The reader asked "Shuhel" when the launch will take place and was told the 16 May release date. He was also told that NFC and MST (to be used with magnetic strip payment machines) will be supported.
The reader also asked "Rubeena" the same question, with a similar response. The features were not revealed, but the same date was mentioned, after being "double confirmed".
The confirmation of which cards will be supported comes from an official FAQ spotted online.
