LG G6 mini leaked with 5.4-inch screen for those who prefer smaller handsets

LG will reportedly add to its G6 smartphone line with a smaller version of its flagship. The LG G6 mini, as it is being called, is said to come with a 5.4-inch screen rather than the 5.7-inch display sported by the main phone.

TechnoBuffalo claims to have received an internal LG document that reveals some key facts about the new, smaller smartphone.

It confirms the 5.4-inch screen, but also says that the handset will retain the 18:9 aspect ratio of the larger LG G6. It will have a screen-to-body ratio of just under 80 per cent, claims the site.

There are no other specifications revealed, merely that it might copy over some of the headline spec of the currently available model.

Releasing a smaller, more compact version of the G6 makes sense for LG. It would allow it to show it means business against rivals, such as Samsung and Apple, by having more options on the market. However, it is currently unclear whether the LG G6 mini would become available in the UK, mainland Europe or the US.

We're also slightly unsure why the need for a 5.4-inch version considering the 5.7-inch flagship isn't a million miles away from that. Maybe several of the key specs, such as processor, will be downsized too to meet a more attractive price point.