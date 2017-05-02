Doctor Who Knock Knock episode offers spooky binaural soundtrack that will freak you out

The BBC will be airing an episode of Doctor Who this coming weekend that features an amazing binaural soundtrack. That means that those who view it while wearing headphones will get spooky, incredible spatial sound that seems as if the effects are all around you.

Binaural audio mixes are clever as they don't require special hardware; any standard pair of in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones will do. You will hear some sounds as if they are coming from further away to others, even behind you. All done through a stereo track.

It essentially recreates a 5.1 or other surround sound mix but in just two channels.

The binaural episode from season 10 of the new Doctor Who, Knock Knock, will be available on BBC iPlayer as soon as the TV screening is finished this Saturday, 6 May. You'll be able to give it a go from 8.10pm therefore, watching on a phone, tablet, PC or even a TV - anything with iPlayer that you can connect headphones to.

You can even give the effect a try in a preview clip below, just listen to it through headphones and make sure you have the left and right earpieces the right way around:

We're not sure if the BBC plans to use binaural soundtrack effects on future programming, but it definitely adds an extra layer of spookiness to this particular outing for the Doctor.