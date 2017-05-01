OnePlus' next flagship killer might have a killer camera, leaks show

OnePlus could trot out a dual-lens camera for its next phone in its quest to be the flagship killer.

OnePlus's next smartphone, thought to be called the OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5, will follow the OnePlus 3T, an upgrade to the earlier OnePlus 3. There has been suggestion it will offer a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, glass-made body, Snapdragon 830 or 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and maybe even a dual rear camera. In fact, a new leak shows us what we can expect from the camera.

The leak is thought to be the first camera samples coming from the phone. Website True-Tech said it received the camera samples from a source that offered accurate tips in the past, and the EXIF data of the images reveal they were captured on a OnePlus device. The geolocation data points to Shenzen, China, where the phone is likely being tested. As you can see, the photos show great detail as well as some blur.

Are they proof that the phone features a dual-lens camera with optical zoom and bokeh effects, just like the iPhone 7 Plus features? It's hard to say, as pictures can be faked. We do know OnePlus hasn't been shy about pitching high-end phones with mid-point prices as "flagship killers", so if it really wants to go after some of the flagships today, it will need to add a dual lens to the OnePlus 5 or whatever it's called.

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 2 in July 2015, the OnePlus 3 in June 2016, and the OnePlus 3T in November 2016. We don't expect to see another device for a few months. The company may be planning a summer launch again. It's anyone's guess at the moment though.

