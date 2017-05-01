OnePlus' next flagship killer might have a killer camera, leaks hint

OnePlus' next flagship killer might have a killer camera, leaks hintPocket-lint
OnePlus could trot out a dual-lens camera for its next phone in its quest to be the flagship killer.
OnePlus's next smartphone, thought to be called the OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5, will follow the OnePlus 3T, an upgrade to the earlier OnePlus 3. There has been suggestion it will offer a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, glass-made body, Snapdragon 830 or 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and maybe even a dual rear camera. In fact, a new leak shows us what we can expect from the camera.
The leak is thought to be the first camera samples coming from the phone. Website True-Tech said it received the camera samples from a source that offered accurate tips in the past, and the EXIF data of the images reveal they were captured on a OnePlus device. The geolocation data points to Shenzen, China, where the phone is likely being tested. As you can see, the photos show great detail as well as some blur.
- Dual lens cameras: The history running up to iPhone 7 Plus
- OnePlus 3 review: The flagship killer we've been waiting for
Are they proof that the phone features a dual-lens camera with optical zoom and bokeh effects, just like the iPhone 7 Plus features? It's hard to say, as pictures can be faked. We do know OnePlus hasn't been shy about pitching high-end phones with mid-point prices as "flagship killers", so if it really wants to go after some of the flagships today, it will need to add a dual lens to the OnePlus 5 or whatever it's called.
OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 2 in July 2015, the OnePlus 3 in June 2016, and the OnePlus 3T in November 2016. We don't expect to see another device for a few months. The company may be planning a summer launch again. It's anyone's guess at the moment though.
