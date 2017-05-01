Latest HTC U 11 leak shows almost everything the phone will feature@evleaks
A new leak has revealed everything we can expect inside HTC's next flagship.
Pocket-now has posted what it described as an almost-complete list of features from a leaked promotional image, and it mentions everything from a 5.5-inch Quad HD display to Snapdragon 835 processor. HTC may be struggling when compared to Samsung, but that's not stopping it from releasing more handsets this year. It will soon expand its HTC U lineup with a new flagship called HTC U 11.
The upcoming phone will be the third HTC U-branded handset in a year, following the the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra. Its leaked promotional image shows that it will also feature 6GB RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Audio recording, IP57 certification, 4G LTE, NFC, and dual-nano SIM.
Other specs include Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and fingerprint recognition. There's no word on the battery or headphone jack, but rumours have suggested it'll pack a 3000mAh battery and will likely ditch the headphone jack. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up to see what else the phone is expected to feature. Keep in mind we'll know for sure soon.
The HTC U 11 is set to be officially announced on 16 May 2017
