You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed

You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealedMicrosoft
Microsoft held a hardware event on 2 May 2017 which it used to reinforce its position in education and making a couple of key announcements, including Windows 10 S and the Surface Laptop.
Microsoft was kind enough to supply us with the video for you to catch-up on all the action and you can read more about what happened below.
What can you expect from Microsoft?
Microsoft tends to launch new hardware - specifically, Surface devices - at events in New York, but instead of a new Surface Book or Surface Pro, we expect the company to focus on education and maybe even show how it will compete with Google’s Chromebooks.
Windows 10 Cloud
Microsoft is rumoured to unveil a new version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 Cloud or Windows 10 S. Leaks have been popping up about this version for more than a year, suggesting it only supports apps from the Windows Store and doesn't require high-powered hardware - much like Chromebooks. It'll apparently look identical Windows 10 and will have improved battery life.
Chromebook-like hardware
To go with this new version of Windows 10, Microsoft may unveil new hardware. These could be the company's long-awaited Chromebook rivals. We might even see a clamshell design for a Surface Book 2-type device. There's a lot of unknowns right now, but we'll likely see Microsoft’s usual hardware partners also introduce their own laptops at reasonable price points.
Education angle
Again, this is an education event, so expect an education angle.
Microsoft might pitch its Windows 10 Cloud or Chromebook-like devices as being perfect for students. In doing so, it could take the stage to introduce education-focused features in Windows. The Creators Update is all about creative effects and mixed reality applications, for instance. Plus, don't forget Microsoft offers many products that students love (think Minecraft and OneNote).
These apps may even be offered in new hardware like a cloud-based Surface Hub. We also think Microsoft could do something with Microsoft Office. It's already a key aspect to its education angle. Although it offers web-based versions of Office in order to tackle Google Docs, it could do more. So, will we see a full version enter the Windows Store so that its Chromebook-like devices can run Office?
Either way, we expect to see what’s next when it comes to Office.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device looking to take down the MacBook
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
- Acer Switch 5 preview: The silent Surface killer?
- Acer Predator Triton 700 preview: A gaming great is born?
- Acer's all-new Aspire laptop line is affordable and suits everyday needs
- Acer debuts new 2-in-1s in Switch 3 and 5, and all-new Swift notebooks
- Acer Predator Triton 700 is an ultrathin gaming laptop beast
- This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- You can watch Microsoft's 2 May education event here, Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S revealed
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: Which should you choose?
- Moto G5 Plus review: A big dose of premium, without the prohibitive price tag
- Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop, a Windows 10 S device looking to take down the MacBook
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- What is Microsoft Windows 10 S?
- Windows 10 S is a streamlined version of Windows for education
- F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's Cup
- First Zelda Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1 is The Master Trials, here's how to get it
Comments