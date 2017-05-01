Where can you stream Microsoft's 2 May event and what to expect

Where can you stream Microsoft's 2 May event and what to expectMicrosoft
Microsoft is holding a hardware event on 2 May.
The company promised we can "learn what's next" at the event and is promoting the whole thing with the hashtag #MicrosoftEDU. Microsoft is rumoured to be taking on Google during presentation, with maybe even its own cloud-based version of Windows 10 and Chromebook-like devices to run it. Here's everything you need to know, including when and where you can watch the livestream.
Join us this Tuesday at 9:30AM ET for a livestream to learn what’s next. Add it to your calendar here: https://t.co/5FMz4mwro5 #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/gdsIASd0GX— Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 28, 2017
When is the #MicrosoftEDU event?
Microsoft's next major event begins in New York City on 2 May 2017 at 9:30 am EST (6:30 am PST/5:30 pm GMT)
Where can you stream the event?
You can visit this page to watch a live-stream of the event's main presentation, if you’re not able to attend in person. The stream is also available here. We will update this piece with a video embed when it becomes available.
What can you expect from Microsoft?
Microsoft tends to launch new hardware - specifically, Surface devices - at events in New York, but instead of a new Surface Book or Surface Pro, we expect the company to focus on education and maybe even show how it will compete with Google’s Chromebooks.
Windows 10 Cloud
Microsoft is rumoured to unveil a new version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 Cloud or Windows 10 S. Leaks have been popping up about this version for more than a year, suggesting it only supports apps from the Windows Store and doesn't require high-powered hardware - much like Chromebooks. It'll apparently look identical Windows 10 and will have improved battery life.
Chromebook-like hardware
To go with this new version of Windows 10, Microsoft may unveil new hardware. These could be the company's long-awaited Chromebook rivals. We might even see a clamshell design for a Surface Book 2-type device. There's a lot of unknowns right now, but we'll likely see Microsoft’s usual hardware partners also introduce their own laptops at reasonable price points.
Education angle
Again, this is an education event, so expect an education angle.
Microsoft might pitch its Windows 10 Cloud or Chromebook-like devices as being perfect for students. In doing so, it could take the stage to introduce education-focused features in Windows. The Creators Update is all about creative effects and mixed reality applications, for instance. Plus, don't forget Microsoft offers many products that students love (think Minecraft and OneNote).
These apps may even be offered in new hardware like a cloud-based Surface Hub. We also think Microsoft could do something with Microsoft Office. It's already a key aspect to its education angle. Although it offers web-based versions of Office in order to tackle Google Docs, it could do more. So, will we see a full version enter the Windows Store so that its Chromebook-like devices can run Office?
Either way, we expect to see what’s next when it comes to Office.
