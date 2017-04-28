HTC again confirms squeezy sides on HTC U with official teaser, see it here

HTC will unveil its new flagship Android smartphone on Tuesday 16 May but has already confirmed its name and one of the handset's long-rumoured new features: squeezable sides.

The company has posted an official teaser video for the phone, entitled "HTC Squeeze the Brilliant U", which follows up on a previous tweet and invitation to watch the launch event live.

Added to the invite for the launch event, received by Pocket-lint last week, it cements the name, "HTC U". It also shows a variety of different objects being man-handled, a reference to the touch-enabled sides of the phone many have previously reported on and HTC itself has hinted at before.

There are also a couple of new, vague shots of the phone in the teaser so it's well worth a watch.

The HTC U, formerly known as Ocean or HTC U 11, is thought to sport a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera and 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

It is also said to come with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot for expansion, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC's own Sense 9 UI.

