Nintendo 2DS XL gives you massive screens to play on but none of that 3D nonsense
Nintendo is fully on the comeback path. Not only is the Nintendo Switch going great guns, breaking all manner of launch sales records, it is breathing new life into the DS range with an all-new handheld.
The Nintendo 2DS XL expands upon the success of the 2DS, a console designed to play 3DS games but without the 3D screen younger kids are dissuaded from using. However, it ditches the flat design in favour of a clamshell body, like its 3DS equivalents. It also ramps the screen sizes up a fair notch.
Coming in black and turquoise, or white and orange, the 2DS XL has two screens. A 2D 4.88-inch at the top and a slightly smaller touchscreen at the bottom. It also has Amiibo support thanks to an NFC sensor under the lower screen.
It weighs 260g and packs the exact same power as the current 3DS XL. All 3DS games (and DS games) will work on the 2DS XL.
The new handheld comes with a 4GB microSD card in the box to expand its storage capabilities and, importanly, a power adapter. Nintendo famously left out chargers in former releases, presuming that people were simply upgrading and had one already.
The Nintendo 2DS XL will be available from 28 July. Its UK price is yet to be revealed although it is listed in the US for $150 (around £116 at today's exchange rate).
There are three new games also coming to 2DS, 3DS, 3DS XL and the new 2DS XL on the same launch day. Hey! Pikmin, Miitopia and Dr Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training: Can you stay focused? will each expand their respective franchises.
