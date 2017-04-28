Apple's already been spotted testing its self-driving Lexus - see it hereBloomberg
Well that didn't take long.
Apple received a permit in California earlier this month so it could start testing Lexus cars with self-driving technology, and already, Apple has been spotted driving around the Silicon Valley area. Bloomberg News posted footage of a white Lexus RX450h crossover outfitted with the usual sensors and hardware you'd see on a self-driving car. Most of it appears to be third party, including a Velodyne-made LIDAR sensor.
You can also see two radar units and several cameras, as noted by Bloomberg. We don't know what Apple is doing with this car or what types of data it is collecting, but we imagine the vehicle is part of its secret Project Titan autonomous car unit. That project originally started with a lofty ambition: Apple wanted to develop its own self-driving car, but now, it's scaled back and focusing on autonomous software.
Will Apple let car maker add its autonomous software one day? Who knows. All we know is that Apple declared in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last December that it was “investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation”.
Here's the car that #Apple's using to test its autonomous car technology. Story with @mhbergen. https://t.co/jHLnJDRjoS pic.twitter.com/zTezUmcZwC— Alex Webb (@atbwebb) April 27, 2017
There's a lot of unknowns right now, but it's still exciting nonetheless.
Apple's already been spotted testing its self-driving Lexus - see it here
All-electric Nissan Leaf AT-EV to attempt 10,000 mile Mongol Rally
Uber plans to demo its fleet of electric flying cabs in 2020
Google Waymo offers self-driving car rides to public for first time
- Apple's already been spotted testing its self-driving Lexus - see it here
- All-electric Nissan Leaf AT-EV to attempt 10,000 mile Mongol Rally
- Uber plans to demo its fleet of electric flying cabs in 2020
- Google Waymo offers self-driving car rides to public for first time
- Amazon is now the latest tech giant exploring self-driving cars
- Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017
- Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
- You can now start your Mercedes car via Alexa or Google Assistant
- This is the future of F1: Renault R.S. 2027 Vision concept looks stunning
- Audi e-tron Sportback is an all-electric A7 on stilts
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Samsung confirms another new flagship phone this year, Galaxy Note 8 anyone?
- HTC U 11 vs HTC 10: What's the rumoured difference?
- LG OLED TV 2017 explored: Wallpaper, G7, E7, C7 and B7 compared
- OnePlus 5 confirmed to feature dual rear-camera, possible embedded fingerprint sensor
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
- Apple's already been spotted testing its self-driving Lexus - see it here
- Acer Leap Ware preview: More a limp than a leap
Comments