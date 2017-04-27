Acer Predator Triton 700 is an ultrathin gaming laptop beast

Gaming laptops have been growing in popularity at a healthy rate in the last couple of years and Acer's Predator range has been a major driver.

Not one to rest on its laurels though, the company has announced a flagship machine that is a beast under the hood, yet manageable on the outside.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, 7th Gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series GPU, two solid state drives and Intel Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

It also sports Acer's proprietary AeroBlade 3D fan technology, with two fans providing advanced thermal cooling while retaining a thin form factor. The chassis is made of aluminium and the keyboard is mechanical.

The Triton 700 weighs 2.6kg, which is light when the amount of game-class tech is considered. It is 18.9mm thick and, as a cool design feature, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass panel above the keyboard that gives you a view of the cooling system. It also doubles as a touchpad.

There are two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port and a HDMI 2.0 output. There are also DisplayPort and Gigabit Ethernet sockets.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 will be available from August starting at €3,399. We're currently waiting for UK pricing.

Acer also announced two gaming notebooks in the Predator Helios 300 line. One has a 15.6-inch display, the other a 17.3-inch. Both are Full HD.

They will come with either Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050i or 1060 graphics, depending on your chosen spec and will start at €1,199. You will be able to get your hands on one come August.