Acer Predator Triton 700 is an ultrathin gaming laptop beastAcer
- Thin but powerful
- Starts at €3,399
- Available from August
Gaming laptops have been growing in popularity at a healthy rate in the last couple of years and Acer's Predator range has been a major driver.
Not one to rest on its laurels though, the company has announced a flagship machine that is a beast under the hood, yet manageable on the outside.
The Acer Predator Triton 700 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, 7th Gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series GPU, two solid state drives and Intel Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
It also sports Acer's proprietary AeroBlade 3D fan technology, with two fans providing advanced thermal cooling while retaining a thin form factor. The chassis is made of aluminium and the keyboard is mechanical.
The Triton 700 weighs 2.6kg, which is light when the amount of game-class tech is considered. It is 18.9mm thick and, as a cool design feature, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass panel above the keyboard that gives you a view of the cooling system. It also doubles as a touchpad.
There are two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port and a HDMI 2.0 output. There are also DisplayPort and Gigabit Ethernet sockets.
The Acer Predator Triton 700 will be available from August starting at €3,399. We're currently waiting for UK pricing.
Acer also announced two gaming notebooks in the Predator Helios 300 line. One has a 15.6-inch display, the other a 17.3-inch. Both are Full HD.
They will come with either Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050i or 1060 graphics, depending on your chosen spec and will start at €1,199. You will be able to get your hands on one come August.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
Acer's all-new Aspire laptop line is affordable and suits everyday needs
- Acer Predator Triton 700 is an ultrathin gaming laptop beast
- Acer debuts new 2-in-1s in Switch 3 and 5, and all-new Swift notebooks
- Acer's all-new Aspire laptop line is affordable and suits everyday needs
- This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks
- 5 ways to ensure your passwords are always safe
- Microsoft will now release major Windows 10 updates twice a year
- Asus Transformer Mini T102HA review: Great battery and price point, but limited performance credentials
- You can now get the Windows 10 Creators Update - here's how
- Apple might make a new MacBook Pro adapter - one we actually want
- Apple confirms new iMacs are coming this year
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung confirms another new flagship phone this year, Galaxy Note 8 anyone?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Acer Leap Ware fitness watch offers plenty of features and sensors for a reasonable €139
- HTC U 11 vs HTC 10: What's the rumoured difference?
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- LG OLED TV 2017 explored: Wallpaper, G7, E7, C7 and B7 compared
- BlackBerry KeyOne now available in the UK, exclusively from Selfridges
- Acer Predator Triton 700 is an ultrathin gaming laptop beast
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
Comments