Acer Leap Ware fitness watch offers plenty of features and sensors for a reasonable €139

Acer has announced a smart fitness watch that is packed with tracking sensors yet looks more like a standard wristwatch.
The Acer Leap Ware has a circular 1.6-inch screen covered in Corning Gorilla Glass SR+. It is also IPX7 water resistant, which will keep it running even in a "torrential downpour".
The processing is handled by a MediaTek MT2523 chipset and MT2511 bio-sensing chip. It has sensors to measure heart rate, stamina, stress/fatigue levels and exposure to UV rays.
Acer claims the battery will last three to five days of general use.
It also doubles as a basic smartwatch, with calls and texts showing up on the screen. The display is also touch-enabled so users can interact with the fitness systems.
A partner smartphone application, Liquid Life, is available for iOS and Android and it enables users to set daily fitness goals and notifications to aid coaching. Power Coins can be won in the app for achieving goals by completing activities and they can be redeemed for different virtual items, rewards and even real-world discounts on the Liquid Life Market.
The Acer Leap Ware smartwatch will be available from the third quarter of this year for €139. We're still waiting to hear about a UK price tag.
