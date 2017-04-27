Video referees will be used at 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals

Video referees will be used at 2018 FIFA World Cup FinalsBBC / FIFA
- FIFA president Infantino confirms their use
- Tests have been positive
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be the first tournament to use video assistant referees, to make instant judgements on borderline calls.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that video refs will be used at the event after receiving excellent reports on their use: "We will use video refereeing because we've had nothing but positive feedback so far," he said.
The world football organisation, along with the International Football Association Board, started testing the assistance of technology in order to aid on-pitch decisions in a number of countries last year. Trials were carried out in leagues around the globe, including the US, Germany and Australia. Clearly those have proven to work.
It was also used during the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan at the end of 2016. Again, the tests appear to have been successful.
A video assistant referee (VAR) will be able to help with incidents involving goals, red cards, mistaken identities and penalties. All other decisions will still be solely judged by the on-field refereeing team without interference.
It should help avoid instances like Frank Lampard's disallowed goal for England against Germany in the 2010 World Cup. The ball was clearly over the line by a considerable distance but none of the pitch officials saw it.
The English FA has also approved the use of video refs, hoping to introduce it to the game in this country as soon as August. It is thought that the English Football League Cup will be the first tournament to have video assistants, with the FA Cup to follow.
