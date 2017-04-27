Forza Horizon 3 update adds crazy Hot Wheels tracks to muck around onMicrosoft
There have been plenty of great downloadable content for the Forza games over the years but few have us as excited in Pocket-lint Towers as the latest.
As of 9 May, Forza Horizon 3 will be getting a major, game-changing expansion. It adds a new location, new cars and, most importantly, loop-the-loops, stunts and other orange track-based shenanigans.
That's because it is based on and licensed by Hot Wheels, the toy car system that specialises in crazy action, jumps and the like.
Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels will be available for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC version of Forza Horizon 3 as DLC for the main game. Its price it yet to be revealed, but it will also be included as part of the game's Expansion Pass, so if you've purchased that already you'll get the download from release day as part of your initial payment.
The expansion adds an all-new campaign, which culminates in a final stunt showdown on a massive Hot Wheels Goliath track. Along the way you'll race using boost pads, high-bank turns, half-pipes, jumps and giant mechanical dinosaurs. There is also a new stunt swap feature that lets you customise tracks for your friends to check out and race on.
There will also be 10 new cars and a new barn find to discover.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- Forza Horizon 3 update adds crazy Hot Wheels tracks to muck around on
- More Nintendo Switch consoles sold in first month than Wii U managed in a whole year
- Call of Duty: WW2 will launch on 3 November and it has Nazi zombies
- This real-life Dawn of War III power fist can punch through toilets, oh yes!
- When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal and where can you watch it?
- Do games predict the future? Ghost Recon: Wildlands could be scarily close
- It's official: The next Call of Duty will be set in World War II
- Project Scorpio vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review: The best ever version hits Nintendo Switch
- Samsung confirms another new flagship phone this year, Galaxy Note 8 anyone?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- HTC U 11 vs HTC 10: What's the rumoured difference?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
- 14 secret WhatsApp tricks
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- LG OLED TV 2017 explored: Wallpaper, G7, E7, C7 and B7 compared
- OnePlus 5 confirmed to feature dual rear-camera, possible embedded fingerprint sensor
- 7 of the best in-ear headphones: Wired, wireless and wire-free
Comments