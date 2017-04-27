Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?TechnoBuffalo
- Flexible OLED panel production to increase
- Matches previous rumours
Samsung released its first quarter financial results today and might have done its biggest rival a huge favour.
Within a statement released by the company, it reveals that OLED panel production for mobiles is set to increase dramatically later this year, and that perfectly matches numerous rumours about the iPhone 8.
It has long been said that the iPhone 8 will be a premium handset and sport a curved OLED screen, much like the Galaxy S8. It has also been said by many sources that Samsung will be manufacturing the displays to be used by Apple.
That's why this seemingly throwaway comment is relevant: "For OLED, revenue is expected to grow [year-on-year] due to an increase in the supply of flexible panels in the second half."
Samsung is expected to release another "flagship phone" of its own in the second half of 2017 - the Galaxy Note 8 - but the comment says "supply", suggesting that it will make them for third parties.
It already does make OLED panels for other device manufacturers. The "increase" part means it will have more orders - perhaps from one new partner specifically. And "flexible" panels at that, matching all the previous iPhone 8 rumours.
Admittedly, we could be jumping to conclusions. But they do make sense.
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
The iPhone 8 is said to be a standalone premium model. It is also rumoured to be accompanied by an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at launch.
