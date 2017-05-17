Motorola's entry-level Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus revealed in spec leak

Details on the new entry-level Moto E phones from Lenovo-owned Motorola have leaked out. German website Winfuture.de has picked up all the details and shared them for all to see.

The biggest change with 2017's model compared to 2016 is the introduction of a plus-sized model. The two phones will feature 5-inch and 5.5-inch 720p HD screens, so while the ppi counts haven't been given, the smaller 5-inch version will be the slightly sharper of the two. We were already aware that Motorola would be launching two version of the E-series following a leak of a presentation slide.

Both phones share much of the same DNA, which includes a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor with 2GB of RAM, although the Moto E4 Plus will be available with 3GB of RAM in "some regions". Both will also receive 16GB of onboard storage which will be expandable via microSD card.

Where the Moto E4 and E4 Plus differ is in the camera and battery departments. The 5-inch Moto E4 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto E4 Plus will have the same 5-megapixel snapper on the front, but instead gets a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

As for batteries, the E4 will be fitted with a modest 2,800mAh unit, but the E4 Plus will allegedly get a mammoth 5,000mAh battery instead. On paper, the E4 Plus will be the model to go for, but the better specs compared to its smaller sibling mean it will be around 47g heavier at 198g.

Both phones will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and, for the first time on the E-series, will have fingerprint scanners embedded in the home button. Winfuture isn't sure when the two phones can expected to be unveiled, but expects the Moto E4 to cost around €150 and be available in grey, gold and blue.

The E4 Plus meanwhile will cost around €190 and will likely only be available in gray and gold colour finishes, but could be available in blue in select regions.