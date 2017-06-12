Motorola officially announces Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus

Motorola officially announces Moto E4 and Moto E4 PlusMotorola
Motorola has officially announced details of the new not-quite entry-level Moto E series. We say not-quite entry-level, because that accolade belongs to the Moto C series, which is due for release later this year.
The biggest change with 2017's model compared to 2016 is the introduction of a plus-sized model, the E4 Plus. The E4 and E4 Plus will feature 5-inch and 5.5-inch 720p HD screens with 294 and 267 ppi respectively.
Both phones share much of the same DNA, including a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor with 2GB of RAM for the E4 and 3GB for the E4 Plus. Both will also receive 16GB of onboard storage which will be expandable via microSD card.
Where the Moto E4 and E4 Plus differ is in the camera and battery departments. The 5-inch Moto E4 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto E4 Plus will have the same 5-megapixel snapper on the front, but instead gets a 13-megapixel camera on the back.
As for batteries, the E4 will be fitted with a modest 2,800mAh unit, but the E4 Plus will allegedly get a mammoth 5,000mAh battery instead, which Motorola claims will be good for two days of use. Both phones can be quickly recharged thanks to a supplied rapid charger, the only difference being the E4 Plus' is a 10 Watt charger, while the E4 has a 5 Watt charger.
Both phones will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and, for the first time on the E-series, will have fingerprint scanners embedded in the home button. Other shared features include dual-SIM card support and a 3.5mm headphone port. The E4 Plus gets the benefit of Dolby Atmos dual microphones, compared to the E4's standard dual speakers.
The Motorola E4 and E4 Plus will be available soon in grey, gold and blue (exclusive for the E4) colour finishes for £129 and £159 respectively.
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Apple iOS 11: 11 new features coming to your iPhone and iPad
Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
Best Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories
- Google Pixel 2: What's the story so far?
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- HTC U11 review: Flagship glory, with a gimmick squeezed in
- Google Pixel 2 could come with an 18:9 display
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- These are the best iOS 11 features Apple didn't announce
- OnePlus confirms OnePlus 5 design and camera with official image
- Xbox One X pre-order: How, where and when to pre-order
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- Google Pixel 2: What's the story so far?
- Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Metro Exodus, Anthem, The Last of Us 2, Death Stranding and more
- Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Getting fit with the Huawei Watch 2: Phone-free fitness, direct from your wrist
- Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in Lyft for self-driving car tech
- Snap Spectacles with augmented reality features could be in the works
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Comments