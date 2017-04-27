Lenovo's entry-level Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus revealed in spec leak

Details on the new entry-level Moto E phones from Lenovo-owned Motorola have leaked out.

The upcoming budget smartphones, likely called a Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, will be Android 7.1 devices, according to the German website Winfuture.de. The smaller Moto E4 will not be too different from last year’s Moto E3, as it'll feature the same 5-inch HD display and 2,800mAh battery. It will however have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, whereas the Moto E3 only had 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Moto E4 sounds more interesting. It'll have a 5.5-inch 720p display and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. It'll also feature 3GB of RAM (with a 2GB option) and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. The standard Moto E4 is expected to have a 8-megapixel rear snapper. Other specs for both Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus include a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto E4 Plus will also include 16GB of storage.

There's no word yet on US pricing, but the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will reportedly cost €150 and €190 in Europe, respectively. Keep in mind VentureBeat's Evan Blass has already leaked out images of the devices, pictured above.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.