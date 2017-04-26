This DJI/Hasselblad camera drone doesn't have a price yet, you probably couldn't afford it anyway

This DJI/Hasselblad camera drone doesn't have a price yet, you probably couldn't afford it anywayDJI
Drones are primarily used for aerial photography and videography, and some of DJI's latest have 4K cameras mounted to them for super-sharp images and videos.
At the top of DJI's Phantom 4 range is the Pro, with a 20-megapixel 4K sensor, but that pales in comparison to the Hasselblad H6D-100c camera that has been mounted on a Ronin-MX gimbal and attached to a DJI M600 Pro drone.
That's because the Hasselblad camera has a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor with 15 stops of dynamic range, which the company says can capture maximum detail in highlight and shadow areas. It will record 4K video in RAW format too, or in H.264 to make it ready to transfer to most editing programs.
This uber-camera drone is the latest product since DJI bought a stake in the Swedish camera manufacturer in 2015.
The M600 Pro drone boasts six rotors and a dustproof propulsion system. It also benefits from a D-RTK GNSS navigation system which claims to withstand magnetic interference, leaving you with a highly accurate 3D-positioning system, so you can put the drone exactly where you want it.
Pricing of the M600 Pro drone complete with Hasselblad H6D-100c camera and Ronin-MX gimbal will be announced later this year, but expect it to cost between £35,000 and £40,000 based on the cost of the individual components.
If you happen to be passing through Las Vegas today or tomorrow, 27 April, you can see it on display at the NAB Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Best drones to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
DJI Mavic Pro review: One insanely powerful, portable drone
GoPro Karma drone review: Good things come to those who wait
Parrot Disco preview: You can be my wingman any time
