Anki Overdrive goes Fast & Furious with new special movie edition

Anki has carved a niche for itself in artificially intelligent toy car racing, with Anki Overdrive offering a slot-free experience quite unlike anything else out there. There's one thing its rival, Scalextric, has been doing exceptionally well for decades though: drawing new players in through licences.

Now Anki is joining the fray, with a special edition Anki set based on the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition offers the same kinds of Anki play, with small robotic cars adhering to marker points on vinyl track over custom lay-outs. However, it features two AI cars based on vehicles driven in the films: Dom's Ice Charger and Hobbs' MXT.

The special version of the controller application for iOS and Android is also themed, with other characters from the films, such as Letty and Tej, making up the numbers as AI opponents or sidekicks.

There is also a new Fast & Furious track piece included, which features a power zone that triggers a blast to disable nearby opponents.

All normal Anki Overdrive track pieces are compatible with the set, so you can build your own massive playing field. Existing cars will be compatible too.

"Our collaboration for Fast & Furious will bring an all-new level of interactivity to the franchise," said Anki's executive vice president of worldwide consumer products, Manuel Torres Port.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce Fast & Furious fans to gameplay that delivers what they love and connect with most from the films - the characters, cars, and action."

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition will be available from September priced at £169.99.