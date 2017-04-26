All-electric Nissan Leaf AT-EV to attempt 10,000 mile Mongol Rally

All-electric Nissan Leaf AT-EV to attempt 10,000 mile Mongol RallyNissan / Plug in Adventures
There's no doubt that all-electric cars are getting better all the time, and definitely here to stay, but there's still a big question mark over range - how far they can travel between charging.
Electric vehicle advocate Plug in Adventures hopes to put some of those concerns to rest by proving that it's possible to not only get to the shops and back in a Nissan Leaf, it's possible to get one from the UK to Mongolia with as few stops as possible.
That's because it has entered a modified Nissan Leaf Acenta, dubbed AT-EV, into the Mongol Rally. Drivers will race the car 10,000 miles (16,000 km) this summer.
It has been customised with Speedline SL2 Marmora wheels and Maxsport RB3 narrow tyres. It has also been fitted with a roof rack and Lazer troiple-R 16 LED light bar to continue driving in dark, remote locations.
The rear seats have been removed, so the car is 32kg lighter than a consumer model, but as the Mongol Rally isn't a timed race, the driver and passenger positions remain relatively unchanged for comfort sakes.
The Nissan Leaf is capable of up to 155 miles on a single charge, but that means it will still need plenty of top-ups along the way.
It was chosen specifically because it is compatible with one of the largest networks of rapid charging options in Europe. It also accepts 240v Commando connections, so can be charged when no charging station is available.
