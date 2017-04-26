When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal livestream and where can you watch?Activision
Activision and Sledgehammer Games are about to announce the next installment in the Call of Duty series.
During the worldwide reveal, which will be live-streamed from London IMAX, we will see the title shown off the first time. We should hear all about the story, gameplay, multiplayer, and more, though we suspect some things will remain a secret until E3 in June. Still, if you're excited about this upcoming game, here's everything you need to know about the worldwide reveal, including how you can watch.
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare review: Infinitely better than ever
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017
What is Call of Duty: WW2?
Call of Duty is going back to its roots, as the next installment in the series will be set during World War II. Since 2008, the series has focused on other time periods, such as the 1960s and the future. But on 21 April, publisher Activision confirmed the Sledgehammer Games-developed, first-person shooter will be called Call of Duty: WWII, and that the game will be officially unveiled soon via a livestream.
When is the Call of Duty: WW2 worldwide reveal?
The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: WW2 will take place on 26 April at 10am PST (1 PM EST/3PM GMT). Activision said the reveal will be hosted at the London IMAX, but it will make a live stream available so that people around the world can watch as well.
Where can you watch the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal?
Below are links to the worldwide livestream.
You can also tune in on Twitch and Facebook.
What can you expect from the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal?
We expecting to see the title's CG trailer. We also think we'll get more details on the game's single and multiplayer portions or even the private beta that was recently spotted by Charlie Intel, which also revealed some of the settings to be found in the game (like that players will get to battle across several European countries and locations including the Beaches of Normandy).
The story will focus on the "unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny" featuring "bold, lifelike visuals.” We expect to get a confirmation on all this, as well as learn more about platform availability and competitive multiplayer and co-op modes during the reveal. We'll keep you posted when we learn the official details.
Want to know more?
Check out the Call of Duty: WWII official website. Right now it has a countdown timer on the front page that counts down to the reveal.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal livestream and where can you watch?
- Do games predict the future? Ghost Recon: Wildlands could be scarily close
- It's official: The next Call of Duty will be set in World War II
- Project Scorpio vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review: The best ever version hits Nintendo Switch
- Prey preview: The horror FPS with genuine smarts
- Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- No more NES Classic Mini consoles to be made, if you missed out you missed out
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': What's the story on HTC's next flagship?
- HTC U 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the rumoured difference?
- Best Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases: Protect your new Samsung smartphone
- Fitbit Alta HR review: The best everyday fitness tracker?
- Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
- 5 reasons to buy the awesome Garmin Fenix 5
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal livestream and where can you watch?
- 5 top Tinder alternatives
Comments