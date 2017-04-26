5 top Tinder alternatives

Tinder has revolutionised online dating.

Not so long ago, people wouldn't admit to meeting up with strangers whom they met online, but now, thanks to the ease of being able to swipe on people's selfies in an attempt to find a perfect match, it seems like everyone has dipped their toes into online dating - and they like it. As a result, there is now a multitude of apps and services you can use to meet someone new and maybe even fall in love.

Here are the top alternatives to Tinder. Let us know which you prefer.

okcupid.com

After signing up, OKCupid serves up tonnes of personality quiz questions in order to give you a match percentage with would-be partners. Based on these percentages and the answers people provide, you can narrow down the type of people you might find date-worthy. However, some functions and features are restricted to a paid membership. But, hey, it's worth trying, and the quiz part is fun.

badoo.com