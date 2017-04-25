Google may release three Pixel devices this year, all to use Snapdragon 835 chip

We already know that Google will release second-generation Pixel phones sometime this year, to improve upon the rather excellent Pixel and Pixel XL. But there may be a third, as yet unknown device on the way too.

German site WinFuture has discovered three devices in Google's AOSP (Android Open Source Platform) code with the codenames 'Muskie', 'Walleye' and 'Taimen'. It's widely thought that the first two refer to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but Taimen may refer to something completely new.

What we do know about the three devices is that they'll use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, or more specifically, the Qualcomm MSM8998 chip, which is the full name for the 835. We have heard that Google may release a Pixel 2B budget phone, but if true, it's unlikely it would use the top-of-the-range Snapdragon 835 processor.

It's no surprise that Google will want to use the latest and most powerful chip currently available for Android devices in its new handsets, which are expected to be built by HTC once again.

We don't know too much else about the new Pixel phones, but it's reported they'll focus on improving low-light photography and will have a "decent water and dust proof rating".

The Snapdragon 835 is slowly starting to find its way into more flagship devices in 2017, the first being Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Sony will use it in the XZ Premium, Xiaomi has used it in the Mi 6 and HTC is expected to use it in the U 11 when it launches in May.