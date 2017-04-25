Google teams up with Yi to launch new Jump VR camera rig for pros

Remember Google's Jump VR platform? Well, it has a new camera rig.

When Google introduced Jump, which uses cloud-based software and algorithms to stitch together 360-degree videos, it announced a partnership with GoPro. The action-cam maker in partnership with Google made the Odyssey, a 16-camera rig and the first Jump camera. But now, Google is revealing the next-generation Jump camera, and it's a $16,999 device made by Chinese company Yi Technology.

The Xiaomi-backed Yi is announcing new cameras at the NAB conference in Las Vegas. The one that's made in partnership with Google is for professionals. Called the Yi Halo, it's 17-camera professional rig capable of shooting stereoscopic video in 8K resolution at 30 fps or 5.8K at 60 fps. Like the Odyssey, it has Jump software built right in, enabling filmmakers to easily create high-end VR content.

The Yi Halo also an extra camera over the Odyssey. It's located on top of the rig and should allow filmmakers to capture 360-degree footage directly above the viewer’s head when viewed through a VR headset. The rig also has a smartphone app and touchscreen controls.

Yi is launching the Yi Halo now as part of a limited access program called Jump Start. Google explained it'll accept Jump Start applications from filmmakers until 22 May, as it plans to give out 100 Yi Halos and provide access to its Jump Assembler cloud service.