Apple's OLED iPhone 8 might not be ready until November or later

Apple's OLED iPhone 8 might not be ready until November or laterPocket-lint
Apple is rumoured to be working three new iPhones, but at least one of them might not be ready to ship in time.
Apple typically announces new iPhone models in September and ships them out by the end of the month, but according to reliable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), who regularly reports on Apple's plans, the OLED iPhone 8 won't enter production until October or November.
The analyst pointed to the upcoming smartphone's "significant hardware upgrades", including the OLED screen and depth-sensing front camera and new 3D Touch module, as reasons for the delay.
KGI is warning customers of severe supply shortages "for a while” after launch. That means you may have to wait months before you can get the OLED iPhone 8, which is rumoured to be the most exciting of the three new phones. The other two are thought to bring moderate upgrades to the iPhone 7. You can read all about the three different models and what they're reported to feature from here.
We still think Apple will announce the OLED iPhone 8, which will be Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, alongside the other iPhones at the same event. You'll probably even be able to pre-order at the same time, as Apple could just list a later shipping date for the OLED one.
- Schematic shows Apple's next phone with an edge-to-edge display
- Apple might add its True Tone auto-adjusting display to iPhone 8 models
- Apple (Product)RED iPhone 7 is bold, brash and, well, very red
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
