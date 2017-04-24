Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat SpectaclesPocket-lint
Spotify isn't trying to hide the fact that it's getting into hardware.
As spotted by Zatz Not Funny, a job listing posted to the company’s website has revealed Spotify wants to build “a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles” that will “affect the way the world experiences music and talk content". The listing also mentioned the device will be internet connected, and that it will come “directly from Spotify".
More job descriptions suggest Spotify is dabbling in voice control and natural language, too, but it's not clear if such technology would be integrated into hardware or Spotify's apps. Beyond all these clues, there is little information available. All we know is that Spotify wants to create and launch its own Spotify-branded device that will presumably also offer its music-streaming service.
Let's also keep in mind that connected speakers and voice assistants are everywhere right now, and as Spotify mentioned in its job listing, it's certainly interested in exploring the idea of an Amazon Echo-like device of its own. We could definitely imagine Spotify going that route, but until we know more, we can only piece together all these job posts and details and try to guess.
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting a grip on Alexa
We've contacted Spotify for a comment and will update if we hear back.
Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles
R.I.P. PINs, your credit cards could soon have fingerprint sensors built in
Best Amazon UK Easter deals: Tablets, tech and home improvement treats
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over...
- Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles
- R.I.P. PINs, your credit cards could soon have fingerprint sensors built in
- Best Amazon UK Easter deals: Tablets, tech and home improvement treats
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- Your Hermes packages may soon arrive by robot instead of human courier
- Adidas shows off the first 3D-printed sneakers it'll mass produce by 2018
- This Ford smart crib simulates actual car rides to lull your baby to sleep
- Pocket-lint nominated for a Webby award, vote for your favourite website now
- April Fools' Day 2017: The best stories from around the web
- Blue Origin shows off first interior photos of its tourist space rocket
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': What's the story on HTC's next flagship?
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- Channel 4 puts you into personalised Alien: Covenent trailer, Foster's and Ronseal ads
- Apple's OLED iPhone 8 might not be ready until November or later
- Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles
- Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017
- How to get Siri to read out your WhatsApp messages
- 33 of the best Snapchat fails and comedy snaps around
- Seagate's new HDD for DJI drones lets you backup data on the fly
Comments