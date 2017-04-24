Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017Tesla
Tesla has announced it will have more than 10,000 Superchargers in North America by the end of 2017.
That's more than double the amount of high-speed electric car chargers than it had at the beginning of the year. Tesla currently operates 830 Supercharger stations with 5,400 charging connectors across 31 countries. The company also revealed in a blog post it will expand its Destination Charging network (at partner locations like hotels and parking garages) from 9,000 to 15,000 connectors.
But that's not the most interesting part. Tesla wants to make charging “ubiquitous in urban centers". It will build larger stations along its “busiest travel routes” to accommodate "several dozen Teslas Supercharging simultaneously". These stations will feature the same type of Superchargers and technology currently available; the size of the site will simply allow many Tesla vehicles to charge at once.
- Tesla Solar Roof will power your home and look good too
- What is SolarCity and why is Tesla buying it?
- Tesla: Everything you need to know about its cars
"In addition, many sites will be built further off the highway to allow local Tesla drivers to charge quickly when needed," Tesla explained.
These moves should therefore help city-dwelling Tesla owners who don't have their own garages or access to reliable daily charging.
Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017
Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads...
You can now start your Mercedes car via Alexa or Google Assistant
This is the future of F1: Renault R.S. 2027 Vision concept looks stunning
- Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017
- Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
- You can now start your Mercedes car via Alexa or Google Assistant
- This is the future of F1: Renault R.S. 2027 Vision concept looks stunning
- Audi e-tron Sportback is an all-electric A7 on stilts
- Apple will officially test its self-driving tech on this car in California
- Peugeot 3008 review: A tech-tastic crossover that's sure to Allure
- Jaguar updates F-Type with 4-cylinder engines and latest in-car tech
- McLaren F1 team will begin 3D printing parts trackside to speed up development
- All-electric cars UK 2017: All the battery powered vehicles available on the road today
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': What's the story on HTC's next flagship?
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: Perfect entertainment... for a price
- Best Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases: Protect your new Samsung smartphone
- Do games predict the future? Ghost Recon: Wildlands could be scarily close
Comments