Seagate's new HDD for DJI drones lets you backup data on the fly

Seagate and DJI have formed a strategic partnership, and the first data solution to come out of it is the Seagate DJI Fly Drive. The Fly Drive is an external, portable hard drive that lets drone pilots backup photos and videos as soon as they're taken on location.
The Fly Drive has a storage capacity of up to 2TB, which is enough for more than 60 hours of 4K video footage at 30fps, and has a built-in microSD card slot you can instantly transfer data.
Once your photos and video footage are stored on the Fly Drive, you can transfer it quickly and easily to your Mac or Windows PC with USB 3.1 or Thunderbolt 3.
Seagate has also equipped the Fly Drive with a durable outer shell to help it defend itself against knocks and bumps while out filming in various locations or being thrown around in your bag.
Seagate and DJI also know that you're probably going to want to edit your footage, so will include a two month subscription to Adobe Premiere Pro CC with every Fly Drive purchased.
While the Fly Drive is targeted at DJI drone owners, it could of course be used to backup any data from a microSD card, whether it be from a smartphone, action camera or other drone.
UK pricing for the Seagate DJI Fly Drive has yet to be confirmed, but you'll be able to pick one up in the US for $119.99 for the 2TB model.
