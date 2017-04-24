HTC U Ocean will be known as HTC U 11

We've known for some time that HTC will launch a new flagship device this year, and we've known it will be part of a new U-series of handsets. This was fully confirmed by HTC with a recent media invite for the phone's unveiling.

What we haven't known for sure is the name. For some time the new flagship has had the codename Ocean, a theme also reflected in the recent media invite. But now notable phone leaker Evan Blass of Venture Beat has said the new phone will be called the HTC U 11.

The name has allegedly been confirmed by "an individual briefed on company plans". The main reasoning behind this name is to avoid confusion with HTC's previous flagship device, the HTC 10.

However, this contradicts something that Chialin Chang, HTC's President of Smartphone and Connected Devices Business said in January 2017, that there would not be an HTC 11 released this year. Technically, the new phone will be called HTC U 11, so it's slightly different,

As with any leak and rumour we have to take this one with a pinch of salt, but given Blass's track record with correct predictions, we're inclined to believe this one too.

Blass has also learned the HTC U 11 will come in five different colour options: black, white, blue, red and silver, which going by another recent leak, will be available in a glossy finish.

The HTC U 11 will be officially unveiled on 16 May at 7am GMT.