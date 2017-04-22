This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on ChromebooksPocket-lint
Microsoft has an event scheduled next month, and it could take the stage to unveil its version of a Google Chromebook.
The company is also expected to debut its Windows 10 Cloud operating system at the 2 May event in New York City. Reports have claimed it will introduce the software alongside its own hardware, and now, thanks to internal Microsoft document obtained by Windows Central, it appears as though Microsoft's new hardware will be low-end devices that can compete with Google’s cloud-focused Chromebook laptops.
The Microsoft document details the minimum hardware specifications for “Windows 10 Cloud performance". The chart includes decent specs like 4GB of RAM, a quad-core Celeron or better processor, either 32GB or 64GB of storage - the kind of specs you'd find in a Chromebook. Microsoft is also pitching an "all-day" battery life and seems to be targeting students, something Google does with Chromebooks.
Other rumours have claimed Microsoft has developed a clamshell design for a low-priced laptop. Could this be the Windows 10 Cloud-powered hardware it is expected to unveil in a few weeks? Looks like we'll have to wait to see.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks
- This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks
- 5 ways to ensure your passwords are always safe
- Microsoft will now release major Windows 10 updates twice a year
- Asus Transformer Mini T102HA review: Great battery and price point, but limited performance credentials
- You can now get the Windows 10 Creators Update - here's how
- Apple might make a new MacBook Pro adapter - one we actually want
- Apple confirms new iMacs are coming this year
- Microsoft is letting people grab the Creators Update a week early
- What’s new in Windows 10 Creators Update? The best new features from the 11 April upgrade
- Razer upgrades the Blade Pro laptop with THX certification and more powerful CPU
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Project Scorpio vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- What is Bixby? Samsung's smart AI explained
- Samsung to roll out software fix for the Galaxy S8's red-tinted screen
- Best upcoming smartphones: The phones to look forward to in 2017
- You can now start your Mercedes car via Alexa or Google Assistant
- This leak shows Microsoft finally plans to take on Chromebooks
- It's official: The next Call of Duty will be set in World War II
- Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Comments