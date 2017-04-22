It's official: The next Call of Duty will be set in World War II

Call of Duty is going back to its roots, as the next installment in the series will be set during World War II.

On Friday, publisher Activision confirmed the Sledgehammer Games-developed, first-person shooter will be called Call of Duty: WWII, and that the game will be officially unveiled in a livestream on 26 April at 1PM ET. It also released a promo image (pictured above).

We still don't have an official release date, but the publisher tends to make spring announcements and then launch Call of Duty games in November. Activision also didn't specify any platforms in its brief announcement, which merely stated the following:

“Call of Duty returns to its World War II roots with Call of Duty: WWII, developed by Sledgehammer Games. More details are incoming during the game’s Worldwide Reveal livestream on Wednesday, April 26 featuring Sledgehammer Games co-studio heads and founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield. Fans will be able to tune in to get a first look at Call of Duty: WWII and get intel on the studio’s vision for the game.”

A leak from last month first revealed the next Call of Duty game could be based in World War II, and in February, Activision told investors that the title “will take Call of Duty back to its roots". The Call of Duty series began in 2003 with Call of Duty, a game that's also set in WWII.

However, since 2008, the series has focused on other time periods, such as the 1960s and the future. We'll keep you posted about Call of Duty: WWII when we get more details next Wednesday.