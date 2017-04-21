Future electric cars: The battery-powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years

Electric cars are already a mainstay on Britain's roads, with several all-electric models being available to buy right now. A lot of them are simply electric versions of fuel-powered cars, but in the not-too-distant future, we'll see new designs around town and up and down the motorway.

But just what electric cars are coming? Let us give you a closer look as to what you can expect to see in showrooms and when you're out driving in the next few years.

The Audi e-tron Quattro SUV concept was shown off at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 2015, but it will likely be called the Q6 when it eventually launches in 2018. It will go head-to-head with the Tesla Model X (which is on sale now), but has some cool features that will make it worth waiting for.

Audi says it will be easily capable of travelling up to 300 miles on a single charge, can be fully recharged in 50 minutes, and can achieve 0-60mph in less than 5-seconds - if you attempt this, expect the 300 mile range to take a bit of a hit.

The concept version has OLED panels all around the front cabin, which displays a wealth of information, including what's going on around you, as there aren't any wing mirrors. Being a futuristic car, the e-tron SUV also has a range of lasers and cameras dotted around the outside to enable self-driving capabilities.

The SUV Sportback is another concept car for now, but will launch in 2019 as a full production model for an estimated £60,000. It looks a lot like the A7, but has huge 23-inch wheels to give you a commanding view of the road.

The SUV Sportback will be a rival car to Jaguar's I-PACE SUV (more on that later) and will have three electric motors giving it 496bhp that will see it go from 0-60mph in 4.5-seconds. Audi says the SUV Sportback can be recharged to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, and will have a driving range of 311 miles.

Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which is available in all Audi vehicles except the A1 and A6 ranges, features once again, but has the addition of touchscreens in the centre console that provide haptic feedback.

BMW has confirmed an electric version of its X3 SUV will be available to buy in 2020. It will eventually be joined by electric versions of the X4 and 7th-gen 3-series.

There aren't any details surrounding the electric X3 just yet, such as what motor it will use or how far it will be able to go on a single charge. However it's a clear sign of BMW reacting to an ever expanding market.

We'll update this section with more details as and when we get them.

Faraday Future's first electric vehicle, the FF 91, should be on roads in 2018. It has a huge 126-inch wheelbase, but that makes for a huge interior. The panoramic sunroof, rear and side windows use Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Glass, which passengers can tap on to tint the windows and let less light in.

Don't expect to get a conventional rear-view mirror inside, as Faraday Future has replaced it with a widescreen monitor instead. It's used to show live footage from a camera on rear of the car, along with cameras on the sides, so you can see literally everything around you.

Another thing to be thrown out is a key. Instead, you use your phone to unlock the car, or if you don't have it with you, your face becomes your key. The FF 91 is able to individually recognise each user and will automatically adjust the seat position, climate control, entertainment preferences and driving routes based on your individual tastes.

The 1,050bhp electric power unit will accelerate to 60mph in 2.39-seconds and will have a driving range between 378 and 435 miles. Faraday Future says the battery can be completely recharged in one hour.

Prospective customers in the USA, Canada and China can reserve an FF91 now for $5,000.

Ford has committed to an electric future by announcing an all-electric SUV that's due to be on roads in 2020. The plan is to have the car have a driving range of at least 300 miles and for it to be sold in North America, Europe and Asia.

Jaguar's I-PACE SUV will get its full, official unveiling towards the end of 2017, and will be on roads in 2018. It features a 90kWh lithium-ion battery to give a 0-60mph time of 4-seconds, and will have a driving range of up to 311 miles. A full recharge of the battery should take around 90 minutes using DC charging.

The interior cabin is pretty futuristic too, albeit minimal. Controls such as indicators and gear selector buttons are found on a floating centre console, which also plays host to a 12-inch TFT touchscreen display, with a separate 5.5-inch display for climate controls. The driver gets their own 12-inch display too, to replace analogue instruments

You can register your interest to buy an I-PACE on Jaguar's website now.

Skoda has an electric SUV of its own in the works. Called the Vision E for now, the concept car is to be one of five new electric cars from Skoda to be on the roads by 2025.

It will have a 310 mile driving range and a top speed of 112mph. Skoda hasn't revealed a 0-60mph time just yet, but it will have a 302bhp power unit, with all of those horses being available on demand.

Two motors, one on each axle, work in unison to deliver power where it's needed to provide maximum grip and stability. Clever tech features include being able to automatically find itself a parking space and park, and drive by itself in traffic jams or on motorways.

You don't need to plug it in to charge, as it works with an inductive charging floor panel that can be fitted in your garage, but if you don't have space to put the floor panel, a quick charge plug-in

cable will get it back up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

A digital screen will replace the analogue instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen will be fitted to the centre console to handle all things infotainment. You'll also be able to wirelessly charge your phone with a charger in each door.

Skoda has yet to say when we can expect to see the Vision E concept SUV on the UK roads.

The ID Concept is one of three ID electric vehicles planned by Volkswagen, to be released from 2020. The Concept is the smallest of the three, but is still a full-size 5-door car.

It will eventually, in 2025, have an autonomous driving mode that will see the steering wheel retract into the dashboard at the touch of a button. The ID Concept will have a driving range of between 249 and 373 miles from a single charge, and the battery can be topped up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes with DC fast charging. The electric motor itself produces 168bhp.

Because there's no need for space to be taken up by a large engine, VW has managed to give the ID Concept a similar amount of interior space as the Passat, but in a car that's roughly the same size as a Golf.

There's no official world on pricing just yet, but VW says it will be offered at "an attractive price", when it does go on sale.

The ID Crozz will be Volkswagen's all-electric SUV that will go on sale from 2020. Like the ID Concept, the ID Crozz will get an autonomous driving mode from 2025, complete with retractable steering wheel.

Like the Faraday Future FF91, the ID Crozz can remember each driver's personal preferences for things such as climate control and seating position, and will activate them when each individual driver approaches the car.

An 82kWh battery is found in the floor of the car, and this produces a Skoda Vision E matching 112mph top speed and driving range of 310 miles. Power is sent to the rear wheels by default, but it will show the front ones some love if the car feels extra grip is needed, or you can permanently engage an all-wheel drive mode.

A 10.2-inch display will adorn the centre console and handle all the infotainment functions, while a secondary 5.8-inch display in front of the driver will show information relating to the car.

If you know you're going to be out the house and unable to accept a delivery, you will be able to grant couriers access to the boot of the Crozz so you can drive home with your packages.

There's no word yet on how much the ID Crozz will cost when it goes on sale.

The ID Buzz is the third ID electric vehicle due to go on sale in 2022. It's based on VW's popular Microbus and will able to seat up to eight people, with an interior that can be constantly changed around.

Two electric motors will give the ID Buzz a total power output of 369bhp to propel it to 60mph in around 5-seconds. It will be limited to a top speed of 100mph, will have four-wheel drive and a 372 mile driving range. You will be able to recharge the battery to 80 per cent, which VW says will be enough for 298 miles of travel, in 30 minutes.

Like the other two ID vehicles, the Buzz will have a retracting steering wheel to enable an autonomous driving mode, and it will have cameras mounted on the outside in place of conventional wing mirrors.

There's no official word on how much the ID Buzz may cost when it goes on sale.

Volvo Car USA CEO Lex Kerssemakers has confirmed that Volvo is working on an electric vehicle of its own to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model 3. It will have its sights set on at least a 250 mile range and a Model 3 matching price of between $35,000 to $40,000.

So far, Volvo hasn't released any images of the electric car, not even any concept renders, which considering the car is claimed to be on roads in 2019, is leaving things a little late.

Volvo is of course no stranger to futuristic technologies though, as it has been developing autonomous driving tech for some time. The Finnish car company also has a few hybrid vehicles either, with the XC90 and V60 both being offered with Twin Engine options.