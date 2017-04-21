Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart wants to make oral care sexy with connected toothbrush

Philips is preparing to supercharge your oral care with the launch of a new connected toothbrush, the Sonicare DiamondClean Smart.

Revealing the new electric toothbrush at the IFA Global Press Conference 2017, the new toothbrush isn't due to launch until the main IFA show in September 2017, but Philips was keen to point out that good health often starts with your mouth.

This isn't just a toothbrush according to Philips, it's an oral care platform. The new DiamondClean Smart evolves the existing Sonicare DiamondClean model with connectivity, with a smartphone app letting you monitor your cleaning.

Philips says that although electric toothbrushes are very good at cleaning, the app helps ensure you're getting your oral care right and will use the app to show you where in your mouth you're not cleaning properly.

The toothbrush itself is smart too. Not only will it offer four cleaning programmes and three intensities as you'd expect from a Sonicare brush, but it has sensors in the brush head, so the toothbrush knows what type of cleaning it should be doing.

The new Sonicare DiamondClean Smart will come with a charging glass and a travel case. No pricing or availability information has been confirmed, but we've seen it listed for a suggested price of $229.99. We expect it to be available later in 2017.