GoPro's new Fusion 360-degree camera will fuse six GoPros into one
GoPro has teased a new camera - and it's not an action cam.
Fusion is a 360-degree camera that's being introduced just one day after Facebook announced its new 360-degree cameras. The device can shoot 5.2K resolution VR and non-VR videos and photos. It can even do non-VR captures, as long as you use its OverCapture feature to select the composition you desire from a spherical image. Here's how GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman described the camera in a blog post:
“Fusion is just that, the ability to capture every angle simultaneously…as though you had six GoPro cameras fused into one. Whether filming for VR or traditional fixed-perspective content, Fusion represents the state-of-the-art in versatile spherical capture.”
GoPro first started teasing a consumer-level 360-degree camera in 2016. Fusion will presumably be different from the Omni, another GoPro camera rig designed to hold six GoPro HD Hero 4 Black cameras. The Omni can be used for capturing seamless 360-degree footage for virtual reality or on-screen playback, but the full kit was priced at £4200/$5000 at launch, making it more of a high-end product.
Woodman has also mentioned in the past that he wants customers in the future to be able to record their activities with one multi-lensed GoPro as well as create a matching 2D video for sharing via a phone app. We don't know yet if Fusion can do all that, nor do we know much about the Fusion in general. GoPro didn't share any specs or pricing information, but it did provide an example of what it can do below:
We can apparently expect Fusion to get "limited commercial release by the end of 2017", but it'll be available this summer to “brands, agencies, content professionals” as part of a pilot program that GoPro has just announced. You can learn more about that from here.
