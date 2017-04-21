Apple and Nike made a new Apple Watch called NikeLab and it's limited

Apple and Nike made a new Apple Watch called NikeLab and it's limitedNike
Apple and Nike have made a new, limited-edition version of the Apple Watch Nike+ watch.
Nike has announced that it partnered with Apple to create a Apple Watch Nike+ that combines a Space Grey Apple Watch Series 2 aluminium case with a black and white coloured Nike band. The watch, dubbed Apple Watch Nike Lab, is otherwise exactly like the Nike+ watch. However, unlike the Nike+, it will only be available through Nike’s website, at NikeLab locations, and at an Apple pop-up in Tokyo.
Nike said the device is meant to be "the ultimate style companion" for runners. It's integrated with the Nike+ Run Club app and offers exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a dual-core processor, and water resistance up to 50m. It also comes running watchOS 3 out of the box. It will not be sold in any physical Apple Stores or from the Apple Store website, making it the first Apple Watch to get such a limited release.
The Apple Watch NikeLab will be available from 27 April. It's unclear how many units will be made and how much they'll cost. No pricing information was announced by Nike on Thursday, and yet MacRumors has reported that the 38mm model and 42mm model will cost $369 (about £290) and $399 (about £310), respectively, which is the same price as the Apple Watch Nike+, which debuted last autumn.
UK pricing is unknown too, but we've contacted Apple for more details. Apple and Nike first teamed up late last year to launch a version of the Appl Watch together that sits alongside Apple's own Series 2 devices.
