Audi e-tron Sportback is an all-electric A7 on stilts

Audi has unveiled its new e-tron Sportback concept at the Shanghai Motor Show, which will be the German car manufacturer's second all-electric vehicle, following the release of the e-tron Quattro SUV due in 2018.

Due to be released in 2019, the e-tron Sportback has its sights firmly set on the Jaguar I-Pace SUV and will use the same powertrain as the Q6 e-Tron. The body of the e-tron Sportback looks a bit like the Audi A7 saloon, and Audi itself acknowledges that itself by saying it is aimed at buyers who like the look of the A7, but "want a more commanding view of the road". You certainly will get a commanding view, as the e-tron Sportback sits on 23-inch alloys.

Audi has fitted the e-tron Sportback with three motors, one to power the front wheels and two for the rear. The maximum power output from all three combined is 496bhp and 590lb ft of torque, which is enough to propel the Sportback from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 131mph.

The help save energy, only the front motor is used in normal driving conditions, with the rear two only being employed in low-grip and high-load conditions. However this can be overridden by the driver, where all permanent all-wheel drive can be enabled.

As with some other electric vehicles, all three motors on the e-tron Sportback can recover energy under braking, and the amount of energy they can recover can be set with four different levels.

The e-tron Sportback uses 95kwh batteries that can be wirelessly charged at home using an AC charger or a DC fast charger, which by the time the Sportback is released, will be capable of reaching 150kWh charging speeds. This will means the Sportback can be charged to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Audi says a full charge will give a driving range of 311 miles.

Audi's Virtual Cockpit dashboard will feature in the e-tron Sportback but will add touch sensitive surfaces and a larger wraparound design. There are two touchscreens in the centre console with haptic feedback, and the passenger even gets their own slim digital display.

Audi says several different versions of the e-Tron Sportback will be produced, but has yet to disclose any rough ideas of price, but Autocar predicts the Sportback will start at around £60,000.