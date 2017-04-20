4K cricket next to hit Sky Q and David Attenborough becomes a VR hologram

After showing the majority of its Premier League football matches in 4K for a while, Sky added Formula One races, qualifying and practice sessions to its Ultra HD line-up. Now comes another Sky Sports mainstay: cricket.

The company has announced that Sky Q 2TB box customers will be able to watch this summer's Test matches between England and South Africa in 4K.

The on-pitch action, plus statistics, graphics and Hawkeye ball paths will all be shown in Ultra HD for those capable of viewing it. It will, of course, be available in Full HD too for those with Sky+HD and Sky Q 1TB boxes, as well as through Sky Q Mini devices.

Sky Sport's first live Ultra HD Test match starts on 6 July, with the event held at Lord's. That runs through to 10 July.

The others are 14-18 July, 27-31 July and 4-8 August, being held at Trent Bridge, Oval and Old Trafford respectively.

In addition to 4k sport, Sky has announced that it is once again working with Sir David Attenborough in order to render him into a virtual reality hologram.

He will be the virtual guide in a VR tour of London's Natural History Museum the broadcaster is developing with specialists Factory 42, Dream Reality Interactive and Talesmith. Called Hold the World, as you can go "hands-on" with virtual versions of some of the exhibits, it will be the first fully interactive production by Sky.

In its Q3 financial report, Sky also revealed that Sky Q is now installed in over one million homes in the UK and Ireland.

The long-awaited new feature for the Sky Q box, which adds the ability to record six channels at once while watching another, much like the Virgin TV V6 box, will go live in the summer.